Liverpool confirm fan taken ill at Anfield before Benfica game has died

Liverpool have confirmed the extremely sad news that a fan who fell ill ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Benfica at Anfield has died.

A club statement on Thursday morning read, “First and foremost, the condolences and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporter’s family, loved ones and friends.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their heroic efforts in providing urgent care and our appreciation to our medical professionals, stewards and all supporters in the vicinity of the incident for their assistance.”

A statement from Merseyside Police confirmed the fan was a man in his sixties. He was taken to hospital for emergency treatment but died a short time later. It has been reported he had been in the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and became unwell around 20 minutes before the game began.

Liverpool drew 3-3 with Benfica on the night to progress to the semi-finals of the European Cup/Champions League for the 12th time in the competition’s 67-year history – matching the English record.

The Reds will now face Villarreal over two legs in late April and early May as they look to reach the final for the 10th time, having previously lifted the trophy on six occasions.