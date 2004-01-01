Liverpool confirm James Milner contract extension

Liverpool have announced that James Milner has signed new one-year contract at Anfield.

The 36-year-old was out of contract at the end of June but the Reds have moved to tie the experienced midfielder down for another year.

Milner has continued to be a useful member of Jurgen Klopp's squad, making 39 appearances in all competitions during the 2021/22 season as Liverpool won the FA Cup and EFL Cup, while they finished as runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

This new contract will take Milner into his eighth season at Liverpool - the longest he has spent at any one club following spells with Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Speaking to Liverpool's website, Milner spoke of his delight at signing the new deal.

"I’m very pleased to be staying for another season," Milner said. "I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will.

“An overriding feeling for me - and a vitally important one in the process - was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract.

"Ultimately it was a decision I made, with the support of my family, on the basis of the quality of people at the club; teammates first and foremost, along with the manager and coaches. Plus the brilliant training ground staff, who are the heartbeat of AXA. From the medical room, sports science, the kit department, nutrition, the canteen and office staff. All people who make the team what it is.

"As long as I can still play my part, that’s not something easy to walk away from.

"Last season was extraordinary, even though it didn’t have the ending we hoped it would. But I think that will only make us all even hungrier for more success, to be honest. I felt that after the parade and that played a part in my decision-making also. It’s a unique club.

"Now this is signed, I’m already looking forward to getting back with everyone, refocusing and going again. It’s a brilliant dressing room to be part of."