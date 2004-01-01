Liverpool Confirm Nathaniel Clyne Will Leave Anfield at the End of June

Liverpool have confirmed full-back Nathaniel Clyne is being released and will leave the club at the end of this month when his contract expires.





Clyne is the only first-team player departing Anfield this month and will be joined in heading for the exit door by seven academy players whose contracts have not been renewed.





Clyne has not played since an ACL injury during pre-season

Clyne joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 after an impressive spell at Southampton. He was initially a regular and played 93 times across his first two seasons, but injury and the emergence of home-grown superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold limited his chances beyond 2017.





Clyne suffered a long-term back injury in the summer of 2017, although Alexander-Arnold was already thriving by the time he was fit enough to return.





He managed to partially resurrect his Premier League club by joining Bournemouth on loan midway through last season, only for a cruel ACL injury last summer to sideline him once more.





A statement from the Reds read: “Everyone at Liverpool Football Club would like to thank Nathaniel for his service and wish him all the best in his future career.”





Clyne was a regular before Trent Alexander-Arnold emerged

Home-grown Welsh right-back Neco Williams has also made a first-team breakthrough this season and has made six senior appearances, including his Premier League debut this week. The Reds also have versatile Dutch teenager Ki-Jana Hoever to turn to in the role.





The academy players following Clyne out of the door are Dan Atherton, Isaac Christie-Davies, Shamal George, Kai McKenzie-Lyle, Jack Walls, Alex Turner and Abel Rodrigues.





