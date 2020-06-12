Liverpool Confirm Pedro Chirivella Will Leave at End of June

Liverpool have confirmed that midfielder Pedro Chirivella will leave the club at the end of the month, rather than either staying until the end of the campaign or signing an extension to keep him on Merseyside for the long-term.





The Spaniard will join Ligue 1 side Nantes ahead of the French league's restart later this year – the competition having been cut short early due to coronavirus fears.





.@pedrochb97 is set to join @FCNantes upon the expiration of his contract at the end of this month.



Everybody at #LFC thanks Pedro for his contribution to the club and wishes him the best of luck in his future career ? — Liverpool FC (at ?) (@LFC) June 12, 2020

Chirivella featured just once for the Reds in the Premier League, making ten further appearances in various cup competitions – including the Europa League.





The club statement added: "Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks Pedro for his contribution to the club and wishes him the best of luck in his future career."





