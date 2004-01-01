Liverpool confirm signing of Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen

Liverpool have announced the signing of right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen.

The Reds stepped up their pursuit of the highly-rated 18-year-old in recent months and confirmed he has put pen to paper on a long-term contract on Sunday.

Speaking to Liverpool's official club website, Ramsay said: "I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true really to be here,

"It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it’s a massive achievement and I’m looking forward to trying to show the fans what I’ve got.

"Hopefully I can come in in pre-season, show everyone at the club, the staff, players what I’ve got and then we’ll see what happens from there."

Ramsay, who will take the number 22 shirt, added: "There’s been a lot of young players that have played [at Liverpool] – the likes of Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and Harvey [Elliott] as well, there’s a lot more.

"There’s obviously a pathway here – that’s one of the reasons I chose it as well. It’s not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.

"So if I can come in in pre-season, put my mark down, then there’s no reason why I can’t push to get in the first-team squad.

Ramsay becomes Liverpool's third signing of the summer after Jurgen Klopp's side added Fulham playmaker Fabio Carvalho and Benfica striker Darwin Nunez to their ranks.