Liverpool confirm signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica

Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Uruguay forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica in a deal which could be worth up to £86m.

The 22-year-old bagged 34 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season, attracting interest from the majority of the game's top sides as a result.

Chelsea and Manchester United were both tipped to move for Nunez but the Uruguayan eventually chose Liverpool, with Benfica later confirming that a deal had been agreed for an initial €75m (£64m), with a further €25m (£21m) in add-ons.

He arrived in Liverpool on Tuesday to undergo is medical and Liverpool have now confirmed that Nunez has put pen to paper.

Nunez becomes Liverpool's second signing of the summer following the arrival of young Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

For Liverpool, the focus will now turn to potential outgoings, with Sadio Mane's desire to leave at the top of the list of issues which need sorting out.

The Senegal international has entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and has made it clear he wants to leave, with Bayern Munich pushing to get a deal over the line ahead of the new season as they brace themselves for the possible exit of their own star forward, Robert Lewandowski.

Liverpool want to keep Mane around and have made it clear to the 30-year-old that they will only sell on their terms, with a fee of over £40m likely to be needed to lure Mane away.