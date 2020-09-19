Liverpool Confirm Signing of Wolves Star Diogo Jota

Premier League champions Liverpool have confirmed the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Diogo Jota, the Portuguese winger joining the Reds in a deal believed to be worth around £45m.

The 23-year-old's transfer to Jurgen Klopp's side came somewhat out of the blue earlier this week, with reports breaking of a big-money deal being close to completion for the exciting forward.

And Jota's signing was confirmed by Liverpool on Saturday evening, when they posted a video of the Portugal international donning the new Nike jersey in their changing rooms on Twitter. The forward described the move as a 'really exciting moment' in his first interview since becoming a Red, admitting he 'just wants to get started.'

“It’s just a really exciting moment for me and my family,” he said.

“All of my path since I was a kid and now, to join a club like Liverpool – the world champions – is just unbelievable. I just want to get started.

“It is one of the best teams in the world – the best at the moment because they are world champions. When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country, so it’s impossible to say no.

“So we just want to come [here], to give our best and hopefully I can become a good option for Liverpool in the future.”

Jota impressed during his first two seasons in the Premier League, scoring nine and seven goals respectively, having previously excelled for Wolves in their promotion campaign from the Championship.

He arrives at Anfield as the club's third signing of the summer, behind full-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and former Bayern star Thiago Alcantara.

What should Liverpool fans expect from him? Well, Jota describes himself as 'a team player,' and supporters should expect plenty of goals and assists from their new signing.

“I think I am a team player. I play up front and my job is to find a way to score goals and to provide assists and that’s what they can expect from me – that I will always do my best. I will always try to help the team in the best way possible.

“They [the fans] can count on me because now I am one of them and I will give my best.”