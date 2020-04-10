Liverpool Confirm Sir Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive for Coronavirus

​Liverpool have confirmed that club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus, though he is currently asymptomatic.

Dalglish travelled to hospital on Wednesday for treatment on an unrelated infection, but was tested for the virus as part of hospital guidelines.

Sending our love and best wishes to Sir Kenny ❤️ — Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) April 10, 2020

​Liverpool took to their ​official website to confirm the diagnosis, noting that Dalglish has displayed no symptoms.

" Sir Kenny was admitted to hospital on Wednesday April 8 for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics," a statement read.





"In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.

" Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family. He would urge everyone to follow the relevant government and expert guidance in the days and weeks ahead.





"He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.

"He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected. He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate."

After moving to Liverpool in 1977, Dalglish racked up 141 goals in 449 appearances for the club, many of which came alongside Ian Rush. The pair combined to lead Liverpool to four First Division titles, with Dalglish having already won the competition twice before Rush's arrival.





He took over as player-manager in 1985, before focusing exclusively on management five years later, having led the Reds to another two league titles, and his efforts were immortalised in 2017 when Liverpool named a stand at Anfield after him.

For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!