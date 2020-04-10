Liverpool Confirm Sir Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Liverpool have confirmed that club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for coronavirus, though he is currently asymptomatic.
Dalglish travelled to hospital on Wednesday for treatment on an unrelated infection, but was tested for the virus as part of hospital guidelines.
Sending our love and best wishes to Sir Kenny ❤️— Liverpool FC (at ) (@LFC) April 10, 2020
Liverpool took to their official website to confirm the diagnosis, noting that Dalglish has displayed no symptoms.
"
"In keeping with current procedures, he was subsequently tested for COVID-19 despite having previously displayed no symptoms of the illness. Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic.
"
"He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time.
"He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.
For more from Tom Gott, follow him on Twitter!
Source : 90min