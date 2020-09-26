Liverpool Confirm Thiago Alcantara Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

Liverpool have confirmed in a statement on their official website that new signing Thiago Alcantara has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spanish midfielder has just arrived on Merseyside, joining the Reds in a blockbuster deal from European champions Bayern Munich.

Thiago made his debut as a season half substitute against Chelsea last weekend, helping his side pick up a 2-0 win thanks to Sadio Mane's brace. But he wasn't involved in Liverpool's clash with Arsenal on Monday, with Liverpool now confirming that Thiago has tested positive for COVID-19 and will now undergo a period of self-isolation.

“It is the choice of each individual whether they reveal publicly the outcome of a COVID-19 test," first-team doctor, Dr Jim Moxon, said. “We have followed all the protocols to the letter and Thiago is OK. He will be self-isolating now as per the guidelines and hopefully he’ll be back with us soon.”

The 29-year-old is said to have exhibited 'minor' symptoms of the virus, but is already thought to be getting better. News of his positive test comes amid record numbers of confirmed cases throughout the United Kingdom, a further indication that a second wave of the virus is sweeping the country.

The impact of coronavirus is still being felt across football clubs up and down the country, with fans still not able to attend games after the increase in cases. Games continue to be played behind closed doors, leaving a gaping hole in club finances.

All Premier League fixtures are currently being televised to compensate for fans not being able to attend matches, and that practice may well continue towards the new year unless things suddenly improve.

As for Liverpool, they've continued their path of destruction in the Premier League, beating Arsenal 3-1 at Anfield to notch up a third consecutive win. The champions handed a debut to Diogo Jota late in the second half, and he fired home with moments remaining to wrap up a memorable first appearance after joining from Wolves.