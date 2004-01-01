Liverpool confirm when Cody Gakpo could make debut

Liverpool have confirmed that Cody Gakpo has been formally registered as a new player following his move from PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutchman's move to Anfield was confirmed late last month, with Liverpool paying an initial £37m to win the race for his signature ahead of Manchester United, who had been expected to land Gakpo after pursuing him in the summer.

Manager Jurgen Klopp had initially stated there was a chance Gakpo could have featured in the weekend's defeat to Brentford if the paperwork could be finalised in time, which obviously did not happen.

However, Liverpool have now confirmed the move is official and final.

"Cody Gakpo is officially a Liverpool player after the formalities of his transfer from PSV Eindhoven were successfully concluded on Tuesday," a statement read.

"The 23-year-old is now formally registered with the Reds and able to begin work with his new club.

"The Netherlands international could now come into contention for Saturday’s FA Cup tie with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield."

Gakpo, who has taken the number 18 shirt for Liverpool, could come straight into a Reds starting lineup that is already missing the injured Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, with Klopp looking for a response after their shock 3-1 defeat to Brentford last time out.