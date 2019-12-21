Liverpool Confirm World Champions Badge Decision for Premier League Game Against Wolves

​Liverpool will debut their FIFA Club World Champions badge for the Premier League game against Wolves on Sunday.

As Champions League holders, the Reds won the Club World Cup this month by defeating Mexican side Monterrey in the semi-finals, before edging Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo in the final after extra-time courtesy of a Roberto Firmino goal.

As competition winners, Liverpool are entitled to wear a gold badge on their kit to show off their title. However, there had been ​some controversy about whether they would actually be allowed to wear it at all in the Premier League.

However, as confirmed on the club's official website, the gold badge - 78 millimetres by 57 millimetres in size - will be embroidered onto Liverpool's home kit when they take on Wolves on Sunday.

This will be the only time that it will be seen during a league fixture, with the Premier League's governing body restricting its deployment to just one game.

Previous winners of the Club World Cup: including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Inter, have all been permitted to include the badge in their respective kits in domestic competition, but when ​Manchester United won the competition in 2008 they were prevented from displaying the icon.

Despite the Premier League's restrictions, the Reds are permitted to have the badge on show during Champions League fixtures with a FIFA spokesman confirming how long they will be permitted to use the emblem.

"A s per the usage guidelines, the winning team can wear the FIFA World Champions Badge from the day it becomes champions up to and including the final of the next edition of the tournament," the statement read.

The news will be welcomed by New Balance who are set to cash-in on the commemorative plaque by selling replica shirts with it included.





The Boston-based sportswear company are entering the final year of their contract with Liverpool with the Reds set to sign a deal with Nike, after a lengthy legal battle.

