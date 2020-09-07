Liverpool Consider Rhian Brewster Sale With Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United Interes

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster has garnered attention from a trio of Premier League clubs who believe the 20-year-old is available for a loan deal or even a permanent transfer in the current transfer window.

Brewster joined Liverpool's academy aged 14 after spending seven years in Chelsea's youth teams. During his six years on Merseyside, Brewster has made just four first team appearances but impressed while on loan with Swansea City in the second half of last season.

In 22 Championship outings, Brewster found the net 11 times, including a goal in Swansea's ultimately unsuccessful play-off semi-final against Brentford.

This loan spell has enticed three goal-shy Premier League sides in the form of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United, according to The Telegraph. No player among this trio of clubs was able to register double figures for Premier League goals scored last season and the promise of Brewster's scoring prowess is apparently too much to resist.

Sky Sports add that Liverpool could add a buy-back clause into any potential sale.

Jürgen Klopp did turn to Brewster in the final minutes of Liverpool's season-opening Community Shield defeat to Arsenal recently but the Reds are now thought to be willing to let the youngster leave Anfield. The clubs vying for Brewster's signature are confident a loan deal (with a fee) can be agreed while the striker may be available on a permanent basis for a sum in excess of £20m.

Liverpool's only signing of the summer to date has been left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and the club already spurned the chance to sign Chelsea's new forward Timo Werner earlier in the window.

The sale of Brewster would leave Liverpool as reliant on their famed front-three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané as ever. The 20-year-old's departure would also suggest that forward Divock Origi - a player sparingly used in rotation with the aforementioned attacking trident - does in fact have a future at Anfield.