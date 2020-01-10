Liverpool Consider Triggering £7m Release Clause for Schalke Defender Malick Thiaw

​Liverpool are weighing up a move for Schalke centre back Malick Thiaw, who has just 12 months left on his contract at the Veltins-Arena.

The 18-year-old has broken into the Schalke first team this season, but Thiaw has only made one appearance for the club which came as a second-half substitute at home to Hoffenheim - their last game before the league was suspended.

Thiaw only has a year left on his contract at Schalke, which the Mirror claims has attracted the interest of Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp.

The Reds are on the lookout for their next generation of first-team players, having signed the likes of Harvey Elliott, Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever in recent seasons.





Thiaw apparently has a £7m release clause which has seen a handful of clubs across Europe weigh up a move this summer, but Schalke are looking to start negotiations over a new deal which will either increase or eradicate that clause.





Even though Thiaw only has one minute of senior football under his belt, Liverpool's scouts have been impressed with the teenager thanks to his performances at Under-19 level.

In 20 appearances this season, Thiaw has scored eight goals - more than any player has scored at senior level for Schalke - and also picked up an assist.





The 18-year-old has been given the captain's armband in five of his last six youth team appearances too.





Thiaw still hasn't decided where he will play his senior international football, but the teenager is eligible to play for Germany, Finland and Senegal.

It's not just in defence where Liverpool will look to strengthen once the transfer window reopens, as the club have apparently been in contact with Stade Rennais midfielder Eduardo Camavinga .





The 17-year-old is also a target for Barcelona and Real Madrid , with Stade Rennais setting their asking price at €50m (£45m).

