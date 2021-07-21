Liverpool considering move for Jarrod Bowen

Liverpool could make a move for West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen, should Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri depart Anfield this summer.

Bowen enjoyed a promising 2020/21 campaign, which was his first full season in the Premier League. He featured in all of the Hammers’ league games, scoring eight goals and registering five assists. His form helped West Ham secure a surprise sixth place finish.

Bowen is one of the Hammers' most important players | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bowen’s energetic and clinical displays have attracted Liverpool’s attention. According to the Athletic, he is one of several players on a shortlist of potential attacking targets should the Reds lose Shaqiri or Origi during the current window.

Both players were used sparingly last season. Origi made just 17 appearances in all competitions while Shaqiri only featured 22 times. The Reds are open to letting both players depart although interest in the pair is not huge. Currently, Shaqiri appears the most likely to leave with Lazio said to be interested.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a big fan of Bowen and it is easy to imagine him slotting in well at Anfield, albeit as a back-up initially. He works hard, is capable of playing across the front line and also has plenty of time to improve at just 24. Even if a deal cannot be struck this summer, Liverpool are set to track his development closely over the coming years.

Due to his evident talent West Ham will obviously be keen to keep hold of Bowen, particularly with a Europa League campaign to contend with next season. David Moyes operated with a close knit squad last term and he may need to recruit some new faces to lessen the workload.

One of their key targets is Jesse Lingard, who set the world alight after joining on loan from Manchester United in January. They are set to face stiff competition for his signature, though, with Atletico Madrid among the clubs monitoring the situation.