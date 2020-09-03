Liverpool 'Considering' Move for Sevilla Defender Diego Carlos

Liverpool have once again been linked with a move for Sevilla's Diego Carlos, with Julen Lopetegui's side set to consider any reasonable transfer offers for the Brazilian.

Carlos missed just three matches in his debut La Liga season last term, and despite some rash defending in the latter stages of the Europa League, played an integral part in his side winning the competition for a sixth time.

He has been linked with Liverpool frequently in the past, but it has been hard to take reports seriously considering the same handful of outlets have also had him going to Arsenal and both Manchester clubs at one point or another. Reports are rarely substantiated beyond Liverpool are in the market for a defender, and Diego Carlos is a defender.

? Diego '????????' Carlos ?



The best of @SevillaFC_ENG's defensive leader from 2019/20! ❤️?? pic.twitter.com/whqxOOTHbU — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) September 1, 2020

Marca are the latest to speculate over a move, claiming that the Reds, along with Manchester United and City, are 'evaluating the possibility' of bringing him to England. Sevilla are said to see him as more expendable than his defensive partner Jules Kounde, and would listen to any reasonable bids.

There is no word on a potential price tag, but it's a safe assumption that they would command more than half of his release clause, which Marca value at €75m (£68m). That pretty much kills any potential Liverpool move where it lies, considering the Reds are reluctant to spend big this summer.

The Spanish outlet go on to quote Carlos as saying: "I speak with my agents to tell them not to tell me anything. They only inform me of very advanced things, but I only focus on Sevilla I said that in the case of leaving Sevilla my goal is to go higher, and Sevilla is a giant."

Price aside, Carlos does fit the bill for a Liverpool signing. His profile, age and fitness record all seem about right. He's just not an investment they will be actively looking to make this year.