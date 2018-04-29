Liverpool Considering New Deal For Midfielder Pedro Chirivella

​Liverpool are considering offering midfielder Pedro Chirivella a new contract at the club.

The 22-year-old's current deal at Anfield expires in the summer and the Spaniard was expected to depart, but the club are now keen to offer him a new contract in light of his impressive performances when he's appeared for the Reds this season.

Since arriving from Valencia's academy in 2013 for a £2m fee, Chirivella has made just nine senior appearances for the club and has enjoyed two loan spells. In 2016, he joined Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles on a season-long loan - registering two goals and two assists in 17 Eredivisie games.

The following year, the Spaniard returned to Holland, this time joining Willem II where he appeared on 35 occasions for the club in all competitions - notching four assists.

The defensive-minded midfielder has been a prominent member of Liverpool 's Under-23 side since his 2013 arrival and has contributed to eight goals in 60 Premier League 2 appearances.

Although he has made just one Premier League appearance since joining the club , Chirivella has featured four times for the Reds' senior side this season - playing in all three of the club's Carabao Cup ties and recently starting and starring in the 'men against boys' Merseyside Derby in the FA Cup third round - a tie in which Liverpool's second-stringers overcame a full-strength Everton side 1-0 at Anfield, setting up a fourth round clash against either Bristol City or Shrewsbury.

And according to Sky Sports, the club now want to reward Chirivella for the progress he's made this season by offering him a new deal. The Spaniard has proven to be more than capable in possession, operating as an effective tempo-setter when he's appeared for the senior side and he also offers a threat from his set-piece delivery.

However, it's understood that the Spaniard is keen to secure regular first-team football, and with the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all ahead of the 22-year-old in the midfield pecking order, it's unlikely that this is something Jurgen Klopp's side can offer Chirivella.