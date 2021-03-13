Liverpool considering summer move for Sheffield United's Sander Berge

Liverpool are considering a summer move for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The Norwegian arrived at Bramall Lane for a club-record £22m back in January 2020, although he has not played since December after being forced to undergo leg surgery. The Blades have sorely missed his presence in midfield, too.

Sheffield United beat several clubs to Berge's signature in January 2020 | CATHERINE IVILL/Getty Images

They currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League, having registered just 14 points from 29 games. They also parted ways with manager Chris Wilder recently, the man who brought Berge to the club.

With the Blades destined for the drop, Berge seems highly likely to depart in the summer and according to Eurosport, Liverpool are one interested party. Although Jurgen Klopp is still waiting to find out what level of financial backing he will receive in the summer, there is likely to be some recruitment, particularly if Georginio Wijnaldum departs.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with Barcelona for some time and with his contract set to expire in the summer, time is running out to extend his stay at Anfield. Although Berge is not on Wijnaldum's level yet, signing him would not break the bank, making him an attractive target.

The Reds are unlikely to be the only side interested, though. West Ham were heavily linked with Berge before he signed for Sheffield United, as were several other European clubs. It is thought that Aston Villa are already tracking Berge ahead of a potential move as well.

Liverpool are also on the lookout for a defender this summer. The Reds' back line has been decimated by injuries this season, highlighting the need to strengthen their ranks. Recently they have been linked with Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, although Manchester United are understood to be leading the race for his signature currently.