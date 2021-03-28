Liverpool continue to be linked with Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir

Liverpool remain linked with Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and are rumoured to even be preparing a bid for the Turkey goalkeeper who impressed on international duty this month.

The Reds current goalkeeping understudy, Adrian, has failed to impress when called upon this season and at times has been overlooked in favour of homegrown third choice Caoimhin Kelleher, when Alisson Becker has been unavailable.

Liverpool are in need of a more reliable back-up goalkeeper than Adrian | Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool were first reported to be keeping an eye on Cakir a few weeks into the 2019/20 season. At that stage, the goalkeeper had only been Trabzonspor number one for a matter of months, but his rise in a short space of time since then has been significant.

Liverpool were again linked in January 2020 when it was claimed in Turkey that a €15m bid had been made. It was even put forward that Loris Karius could be included in part-exchange as he was already known in Turkish football as a result of his loan at Besiktas at that time.

Nothing came of it, but the latest from Turkish outlet Sabah suggests that Cakir’s performance in a 3-0 win over a Norway side containing Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard strengthened the transfer interest in him. Three days earlier he also played in a 4-2 win over Netherlands.

Those two starts at the beginning of the new 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign are an indication that the 24-year-old, who had mostly been a back-up since he was first called up in 2019, will likely be his country’s number one for the duration.

Cakir only became Trabzonspor number one in 2019 | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

After his impressive displays, Sabah claims that Liverpool are preparing a €17m (£14.5m) offer, although both Sevilla and RB Leipzig are also credited with interest.

Last season, Cakir was the backbone of a Trabzonspor team that enjoyed its highest Super Lig finish in nine years – placing second. He also played in the latter rounds of the club’s Turkish Cup triumph, which marked Trabzonspor’s first trophy in a decade.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!