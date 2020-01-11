Liverpool Continue to Smash Records to Pieces on Premier League Victory Lap

If you're the type of person who feels squeamish or uncomfortable around public displays of affection, then look away now - this Liverpool love-in is about to get hot and heavy.

Klopp's men came so close to ending their long drought without a top-flight trophy last season, but this year they are head and shoulders above the rest of England - 16 points ahead, to be exact.

A 16-point lead at any stage of the season is absolutely remarkable. But in the second week of January? That is utterly mind-boggling. But whatever you do, don't discuss their advantage in front of Jurgen Klopp (I mentioned it once but think I got away with it).

The enigmatic boss admitted that ​he 'couldn't be less interested' in the facts and figures of the season thus far - but fortunately for you guys, we are all about those statistics here at 90min!

A moment's applause for our hard-working friends at ​Opta for providing us with these beauties.

The most impressive feat of the decade was achieved by the Reds on Saturday, as their victory over ​Spurs meant that Klopp's clobbering clan have won 61 points in the Premier League in 2019-20 - the most any side has ever registered after 21 games in a single season across Europe’s big five leagues.





The best start in the history of the world, ever (across the top leagues). Staggering.

20 wins and one draw. ONE DRAW. Against ​Manchester United, too. That result must keep Klopp awake at night.

With any unbeaten start to a season, talk of an 'invincible' team begins to bounce around. Well, with 17 games left to play, Liverpool would only need another six victories to match the number of wins Arsenal accrued in their unrivalled 2003/04 undefeated campaign.

Speaking of invincibles, the Reds have in fact successfully faced the last 38 matches without defeat, picking up 104 points (W33 D5 L0) along the way. (That's 14 points more than Arsene Wenger's immortal heroes, just for a bit of perspective).





Tottenham have lost 16 matches in that period. Woof.

That season-long total is a record for any team across a 38-match spell in Premier League history, overtaking 102-point stretches by ​Manchester City (ending in 2018) and Chelsea (2005).



​Not only are the points raining down on Anfield this season, but the goals are also crashing in for the Merseysiders. This is Liverpool’s joint-best scoring run from the start of a season in English top-flight history, with the Reds also scoring in their opening 21 games in 1933-34.

Whatever happens, this team will go down as one of the best to ever grace the game we love, and there is only one man to thank for this relentless winning-machine.