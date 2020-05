Liverpool Cool Milot Rashica Interest Due to Takumi Minamino Similarities

Liverpool have put the brakes on their pursuit of Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica, with the belief that the Kosovo international is too similar in playing style to the club's winter signing, Takumi Minamino.

The Japanese forward is yet to have a meaningful impact at the club since his £7.25m arrival from Red Bull Salzburg in January, although that was to be expected given the existing lethal attacking lineup at Anfield that has brought the Reds plenty of success so far.

Links to Bremen's Rashica had been prevalent since the start of the year, but those died down following Liverpool snapping up Minamino. It seems that the supposed interest has remained casual, with Sky Sports claiming Jürgen Klopp's side have continued easing off the case.

Signing another player of Minamino's profile would be a bizarre move to make in the summer, especially since the the 25-year-old's Reds career has not had chance to properly begin yet.

Coming into an already established side was always going to be a tough ask, but as Minamino is less than five months into his Premier League adventure, there is no need to add reinforcements in an already well stocked area.

Their interest was still apparent at one point, however, at least if Agim Amedi, the president of the Kosovo Football Federation, is to be believed.

"There are many requests for him," Amedi told Syri TV (via the Mirror). "I know that Liverpool in the Premier League want him, but also Leipzig in the Bundesliga. I am sure that he will be advised in the best way to make his decision."

Rashica's sparkling form over the past two seasons has still put other clubs on red alert, as the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton, West Ham and Wolves have all been credited with an interest in the attack-minded midfielder.

This season he's amassed 15 goal contributions all competitions, adding to his total of 18 from last term, and with Werder Bremen in serious risk of dropping out of the Bundesliga this campaign, Rashica looks destined for a summer departure.

Source : 90min