Liverpool Cool Milot Rashica Interest Due to Takumi Minamino Similarities

Liverpool have put the brakes on their pursuit of Werder Bremen's Milot Rashica, with the belief that the Kosovo international is too similar in playing style to the club's winter signing, Takumi Minamino.

The Japanese forward is yet to have a meaningful impact at the club since his £7.25m arrival from Red Bull Salzburg in January, although that was to be expected given the existing lethal attacking lineup at Anfield that has brought the Reds plenty of success so far.

This season he's amassed 15 goal contributions all competitions, adding to his total of 18 from last term, and with Werder Bremen in serious risk of dropping out of the Bundesliga this campaign, Rashica looks destined for a summer departure.

