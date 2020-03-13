Liverpool Could Be Handed Premier League Title as Fears Increase Over Abandoned Season

​Liverpool will apparently be awarded the Premier League title this season - even if the 2019/20 campaign is abandoned due to the coronavirus.

The Reds have a 25-point lead at the top of the table and, had football across the world not been put on ice, could have been crowned as Premier League this weekend without even kicking a ball.

Top-flight football has been put on hold to help manage the speed of which coronavirus has already spread over the last few months, and while there really are some things which are more important than the beautiful game, questions are being asked about what will happen to the league title if this season in abandoned.

And a report in the Telegraph might have the answer, with one club official suggesting there is 'little opposition' to the idea that Liverpool would be awarded their first-ever Premier League title by the authorities if the Premier League has to be scrapped.

It's added reigning champions Manchester City wouldn't feel it necessary to stand in Liverpool's way from winning the title in the normal fashion, as there is already such a big gap between Jürgen Klopp's side and the rest of the table.





Although abandoning the season will be a last resort for the Premier League, FA chairman Greg Clarke believes it will be 'unfeasible' to complete the 2019/20 campaign.





That's due to the fact the UK government estimate the coronavirus will not peak until the middle of June, which would also likely see this summer's European championships pushed back to coincide with the women's tournament next year.





Although crowning who will become Premier League champions should prove to be straightforward in the event of the season being abandoned, deciding other narratives could be a lot more difficult for football's governing bodies.

The Champions League and Europa League qualification battles are all hotly contested, while deciding on promotion and relegation is a problem which is currently sweeping across Europe's national football associations.

