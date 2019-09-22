Liverpool Could Break Record for Earliest Title Victory & Lift Premier League Trophy at the Etihad

Liverpool can break the record for the earliest title win in Premier League history should they lift the trophy before 14 April this season, and may even be able to clinch the title at the Etihad when they face Manchester City ten days earlier.

While it is not yet certain that the Reds will end their 30-year wait for a league title, their performances and points tally suggest they are on the way to lifting the elusive Premier League trophy.

Not only this, but they could do it in record time, something that is a strong possibility given they are 13 points clear of second place Leicester with a game in hand, and have picked up 58 points from a possible 60 this term.

According to ​The Mirror, Liverpool could clinch their crown on 11 April when they face Aston Villa at Anfield, beating the current record held by Manchester United who lifted the title on 14 April.

Manchester City also share the record with their neighbours of winning the title on matchday 33, but the Red Devils managed to lift the trophy at an earlier date in the calendar year.

Providing ​Liverpool maintain their swashbuckling form, the Reds could have the league all sewn up by April with visits to Man City and Brighton, as well as home fixtures against Villa and Burnley giving them several good opportunities to end their long wait for the ​Premier League trophy.

However, Liverpool's impressive Merseyside Derby victory over Everton in the FA Cup on Sunday means the Reds are now fighting on three fronts as 2020 gets into full swing, something that may slow down their progress in the title race.

While the trophy is all that matters for Klopp and his players, the prospect of lifting the title at the Etihad on 4 April is something that appears almost too good to be true. Of course this would require City to drop even more points, but that may be expected given their inconsistencies this campaign.

Liverpool's trip to ​Man City was the only game they lost last season in the league meaning the Reds could be in line for the perfect revenge at the beginning of April.