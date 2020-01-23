Liverpool Could Equal 125-Year-Old Club Record With Win at West Ham

​Table-topping Liverpool face West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night, where they have the opportunity to equal yet another club record - a record which has stood for 125 years.

Jürgen Klopp's side have beaten all of the 18 teams in which they've faced in the Premier League this season - only needing a second bite at Manchester United in this ridiculous campaign.

However, the only top-tier team they haven't played against yet is West Ham, due to a schedule rearrangement amid fixture congestion over the festive period.

Initially timetabled in to face Moyes' side on December 21, the game was postponed as Liverpool progressed to the latter stages of the Club World Cup.

This week, though, the Reds will have the opportunity to make it 19 out of 19, as they travel to east London for their ​Premier League clash.

If Liverpool are victorious, it will be the first time since the 1895/96 season that they have beaten every single league side they had faced in a single season, as pointed out by the ​Liverpool Echo.

Back in Queen Victoria's day, ​Liverpool only managed the feat in the second tier, so this would also be the first time in the top level of English football.

And better still, even if they don't win on this occasion, the Reds will still have the opportunity to be triumphant over ​West Ham at Anfield on 24 February.

Winning on Wednesday night would extend the European champions' lead at the top of the Premier League to 19 points over holders ​Manchester City, while extending their unbeaten run to 41 games.

However, Klopp will have to make do without ​Sadio Mané as he recovers from a muscle tear, making way for a potential opportunity for new signing Takumi Minamino to make his first league start for the club.

There will still be plenty of attacking output in the side anyway, though, as Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are all expected to take to the field at the London Stadium.