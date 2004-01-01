Liverpool could let Neco Williams & Nathaniel Phillips leave in January

Liverpool could allow both Neco Williams and Nathaniel Phillips leave the club this month, but have been described as being in ‘no rush’ to let either go and will only do so for the right offers.

Neither Williams nor Phillips have commanded a regular first-team place this season and it is in the best interest of both players to move on in order to secure more game time.

Williams has only had meaningful minutes this season in the Carabao Cup and in the Champions League, after progression to the last 16 was already secured. He has only had seven minutes in the Premier League and that was back in October.

The youngster has suffered because of the incredible form of Trent Alexander-Arnold and the versatility of players like James Milner, who filled in for a handful of games earlier in the campaign.

Phillips, meanwhile, has also seen his opportunities dry up since Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have returned from injury, in addition to the summer singing of Ibrahima Konate.

The centre-back finished last season starting every game as Liverpool’s late burst of form secured Champions League football, but he has now slipped way down the pecking order.

Sky Sports write that Liverpool will consider letting both Williams and Phillips leave Anfield before the January transfer window closes. However, it already seems clear that a departure for either player will be firmly on the club’s terms.

It is said that despite being ‘sympathetic’ to Williams, who is concerned about his place with Wales ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier in March, they will only sanction his exit for the ‘right offer’.

It is a similar situation with Phillips, who is close to recovering from a fractured cheekbone. Liverpool are believed to have been contacted by unnamed Serie A clubs, while it is said that an unnamed Premier League side has had a £7m offer rejected. The Reds want closer to the £15m mark.