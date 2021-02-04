Liverpool could play RB Leipzig away leg in Champions League at Tottenham

RB Leipzig are working hard to ensure travel regulations don't completely scupper their Champions League last 16 tie with Liverpool, with CEO Oliver Mintzlaff confirming talks are ongoing to host the first leg in London - at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The German government are taking no chances as various new strains of COVID-19 take hold across the globe, and have banned any incoming traffic from countries affected by mutations until at least 17 February.

It's a sensible move, and one they are sticking to so tightly that even elite sport - which has previously been granted exceptional status in most cases - has been forced to fall in line. It was recently confirmed that Liverpool would be denied entry into Germany for the first leg, which was due to take place at Red Bull Arena on 16 February.

RB Leipzig have until Monday to find a solution - options include: exchange of home rights, play at a neutral venue, play both legs in Liverpool, postpone/find a new date or forfeit the tie. (Kicker) — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) February 4, 2021

Despite the enforced circumstances, Leipzig are wholly responsible for getting the first leg played, and as such, they were faced with a few choices. None of them are exactly ideal: move the tie to another country, reverse it in the hopes that the German government allow traffic from the UK by the time the second leg rolls around, or forfeit it altogether.

The former of those three always seemed like the path of least resistance and that appears to be the route they are going down. Mintzlaff confirmed to Sky in Germany that, while Budapest remains an option, the tie could also be played in north London.

Oliver Mintzlaff (CEO) via Sky Germany: Leipzig‘s first leg vs Liverpool will be played at Tottenham or in Budapest. Decision on Monday. — Raphael Honigstein? (@honigstein) February 6, 2021

As things stand, it is a 50/50 decision between Budapest's Puskas Arena - the UEFA approved neutral venue for 2020/21 - or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A call is expected on Monday which will give each team eight days to prepare.

Were the tie to be played at Tottenham, it would still count as Leipzig's home leg, which poses obvious advantages to Liverpool, who would then play both legs in their home country.

Yet it may be the safest option in current circumstances: a trip to Hungary would require both teams to fly across the continent, while the alternative would limit the risk substantially, with only the German side having to make a short trip abroad.