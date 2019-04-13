Liverpool Could Risk Derailing Jürgen Klopp's Anfield Revolution by Signing Timo Werner

Timo Werner has the world at his feet.
The RB Leipzig striker has emerged as one of the most in-demand players across Europe, with the continent's biggest teams fighting it out between them over who will be able to lure the 24-year-old away from Saxony.
It's easy to see why too. Since joining Red Bull's Bundesliga project, Werner has been directly involved in 127 goals in 150 appearances, even impressing at international level where he's scored 11 times for Die Mannschaft.
Bayern Munich have unsurprisingly been linked over the years and they were even believed to have a deal lined up for this summer as the striker neared the end of his contract, but Werner made a U-turn earlier this season and opted to extend his deal.
The Bavarians are still keeping tabs on Werner thanks to his release clause, while Chelsea have also been mentioned as a potential destination for him, but it's been links with
On the surface of things, there's no reason why it wouldn't make sense for Liverpool either. The club don't really have a recognised striker they can rely on - Roberto Firmino spent the majority of his career as an attacking midfielder before moving to Merseyside - while Werner's versatility would even give them more options out wide.
But for all the quality which Werner would bring to the north-west, RB Leipzig's star man could also be the chink in Liverpool's armour which brings their current rise to the top of European football's hierarchy to an abrupt halt.
It's Liverpool's threat from wide areas which has received the most praise over the last few seasons, but Firmino's role as the glue which brings it all together has been invaluable.
Werner is comfortably the better goalscorer and he certainly isn't a one-trick pony, but almost 80 per cent of Werner's 95 shots this season have come from his right foot, compared to just 48 per cent of Firmino's 87, while that gap gets even wider when looking at how each of their goals has been scored.
The biggest challenge Liverpool would face adapting to Werner, however, would be his ability on the ball compared to Firmino, both with the German's interplay with his teammates and how he carries the ball on his own.
At Liverpool, Firmino acts as an unorthodox striker for the betterment of the team as a whole, bringing out the best of Sadio Mané
