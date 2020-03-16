Liverpool Could Wear New Nike Kits This Season Amid Fixture Delays

​Liverpool could finish the season wearing Nike kits if the 2019/20 campaign drags on past 31 May, according to reports.

Reds famously broke away from current kit suppliers New Balance to sign a lucrative five-year deal with sportswear giants Nike last year, following a high court battle.

While the financials of ​Liverpool's new deal aren't official, ​it has been reported that the club will make a guaranteed £30m per year from the agreement, while also receiving 20% on every official piece of merchandising sold worldwide.

There are also understood to be bonus payments in the contract related to Liverpool winning silverware, with some estimating that, all things considered, the Reds' total takings could rival the most lucrative kit deals in the world - such as Man Utd's £75m-a-year agreement with adidas.

While Nike were set to take over as official kit supplier from the start of the 2020/21 season, the actual contract comes into effect from 1 June.

​The Athletic's James Pearce reports that any fixtures after that date then ' should see Liverpool wear the new kit'.

Leaked images of Liverpool's new Nike away kit for next season and it is, 풏풊풄풆.https://t.co/lydpPyoTjl — 90min (@90min_Football) March 19, 2020

However, while this would normally be a straightforward end-of-season switchover, the coronavirus pandemic - which has halted football in England indefinitely - may change matters somewhat.





​Following a Premier League meeting on Thursday , it has been reported that clubs are keen to resume and complete the current season, even playing games behind closed doors if necessary. However, safety remains paramount amid the health crisis, with the footballing scheduling still very much up in the air.





Should the season be resumed and run past May, Liverpool would need the permission of the Premier League to change kits during a season - something, Pearce suggests should not be an issue.

​The Standard, however, note that Nike may want to consider whether it is prudent to launch their first-ever Liverpool kits and associated products during such a tumultuous period.