Liverpool Crowned Premier League Champions for First Time

Liverpool were confirmed as Premier League champions for the first time on Thursday night, a 2-1 win for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge making it mathematically impossible for the reigning champions to catch Jurgen Klopp's side.





A dominant 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday took the Reds to within touching distance of their first English title in 30 years, leaving them waiting to see if Chelsea could force a result to send the title to Anfield the following night.





It's been a long wait, but finally...



The Blues' win makes Liverpool the seventh different team to win the Premier League since its inception in 1992, and by far the fastest – their seven games left to play breaking the previous record (five) held jointly by Manchester United in 2000/01 and Manchester City's 'centurion' side of 2017/18.





Liverpool have been far from trophyless since their last league title in 1990 though, winning three FA Cups, four League Cups, two Champions Leagues and a UEFA Cup in that 30-year span, but they finished as league runners-up five times in between titles.





The Reds have, contrary to their recent reputation of being a strong but brittle attacking side, held the league's strongest defence this season – conceding just 21 goals in 31 games. Their nearest defensive challengers have been Leicester City (led by Brendan Rodgers, the man who nearly brought the title to Anfield six years ago) who have conceded 29 in as many fixtures.





While they have no further trophies to compete for this season, having been knockout out of the League Cup in December and both the FA Cup and Champions League just before the COVID-19 lockdown, Liverpool can still break the Premier League record for points in a season.





Manchester City currently hold that record with an even 100 points, meaning that Jurgen Klopp's men need to win just five of their last seven games – a reminder that they've dropped points just three times all season – to break that mark and set themselves in the record books as perhaps the most remarkable Premier League side ever.





