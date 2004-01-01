Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate has been ruled out for up to three weeks with a hamstring injury, marking yet another blow for the Reds this season.

Liverpool are already without Virgil van Dijk at the back, while Konate himself missed the start of the campaign until October with a knee problem. Joel Matip has also endured fitness troubles.

Van Dijk is not expected to resume training until mid-February, at which point the Dutchman will need time to get his match fitness up to speed after not playing since 2 January.

Journalists close to Liverpool have reported complained of a problem in the aftermath of the FA Cup defeat to Brighton. Following the results of a scan, the France international has been sidelined for ‘two or three weeks’ at a crucial moment in the season.

Konate is set to miss upcoming games against Wolves and Everton, as well as remaining a major doubt for subsequent fixtures against Newcastle and Real Madrid.

Liverpool have already recently recalled Rhys Williams, who became an unexpected star amid a injury crisis in 2020/21, while it also impacts whether Nat Phillips, who has himself been suffering with illness, will be allowed to leave Anfield on loan in the final hour of the transfer window.

The Reds are already struggling, having been knocked out of domestic cups and slipping to ninth in the Premier League after winning only eight of their first 19 games.

Further up the pitch, injuries have also had an adverse impact. Liverpool still remain without Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, while midfielder Arthur played only 13 minutes of senior football. Roberto Firmino is also currently out of action and is on a similar recovery timeframe as Van Dijk.