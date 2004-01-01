Liverpool defender Rhys Williams joins Blackpool on loan

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams will spend the 2022/23 season on loan at Blackpool, continuing to gain more first-team experience in the Championship.

Williams rose to prominence during the 2020/21 campaign, plugging the gaps in an injury-ravaged Liverpool defence and helping the Reds secure a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

Only a few months before his Liverpool debut, Williams had been playing in the sixth tier of English football on loan at Kidderminster Harriers. He went on to play 19 times in the first-team on Merseyside in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Last summer, Williams signed a new long-term Liverpool contract until 2026 before joining Swansea on loan. He returned in January after playing only sparingly in south Wales but finished the season strongly at Premier League 2 level.

Williams has been with Liverpool since 2011 when he joined the academy ranks aged nine. He has also played junior international football for England at three different age groups.

At Blackpool, the 21-year-old will hope to command important opportunities. The Tangerines returned to the second tier in 2021 and consolidated their place by finishing 16th last season.

Williams is not the only young Liverpool player to head out on loan this summer, with others heading to the likes of Newport, Bolton, Crawley and Stockport. The Reds have also sold namesake Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest in a deal worth an estimated £16m.

