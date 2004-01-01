Liverpool demand investigation into 'unacceptable' Champions League final chaos

Liverpool have demanded an investigation into the chaotic scenes which saw a large portion of their fans unable to gain access to the Champions League final against Real Madrid at Stade de France.

Queues stretched way outside the stadium as disorganisation stopped supporters with tickets getting through barriers on Saturday night, with police even using pepper spray, tear gas, batons and shields in Paris.

The game was delayed from its usual 20:00 BST kick-off time to 20:36, with UEFA claiming it was down to the "late arrival of fans at the stadium". Images, videos and reports from journalists in the area showed this was not the case.

The Reds' statement said: "We are hugely disappointed at the stadium entry issues and breakdown of the security perimeter that Liverpool fans faced this evening at Stade de France.

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight.

"We have officially requested a formal investigation into the causes of these unacceptable issues."

Large areas of unclaimed seats were seen before the original kick-off time and there were scenes of people outside the ground jumping over barriers in an attempt to gain access to the stadium.

Stewards and officials were believed to have been attempting to separate supporters with tickets from those looking to enter illegally.

UEFA added their own statement, revealing: "In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands fans who had purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles.

"This created a build-up of fans trying to get in. As a result, the kick off was delayed by 35 minutes to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets to gain access.

"As numbers outside the stadium continued to build up after kick off, the police dispersed them with tear gas and forced them away from the stadium.

"UEFA is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation."