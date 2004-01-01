Liverpool determined to return to WSL with statement Katie Stengel signing

Liverpool have strengthened their bid to return to the WSL next season by completing the statement January signing of former NWSL player Katie Stengel.

Having previously won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014, the Reds were relegated from the top flight on average points per game when the 2019/20 WSL season was abandoned.

But Liverpool currently lead the Women’s Championship by two points ahead of promotion rivals Durham, with a game in hand, and have moved quickly in January to improve the squad in order to see it through over the second half of the campaign.

Florida-born Stengel has previously played in Europe for Bayern Munich and was most recently at Valerenga in Norway, where she was part of a domestic cup winning team.