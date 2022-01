Liverpool determined to return to WSL with statement Katie Stengel signing

Liverpool have strengthened their bid to return to the WSL next season by completing the statement January signing of former NWSL player Katie Stengel.

Having previously won back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014, the Reds were relegated from the top flight on average points per game when the 2019/20 WSL season was abandoned.

But Liverpool currently lead the Women’s Championship by two points ahead of promotion rivals Durham, with a game in hand, and have moved quickly in January to improve the squad in order to see it through over the second half of the campaign.

Florida-born Stengel has previously played in Europe for Bayern Munich and was most recently at Valerenga in Norway, where she was part of a domestic cup winning team.

The 29-year-old, who has also played in Australia, has spent much of her career in the NWSL in her native United States, turning out for Washington Spirit, Boston Breakers, Utah Royals and Houston Dash. It was in Boston where she played under current Liverpool boss Matt Bear.

“I’m a No.9, very competitive, love to get the ball as much as possible and hopefully score goals!” the American forward told LiverpoolFC.com.

“Coming in as a second division team, you want to get promoted and have that big story behind you. The girls have put themselves in a great position and it would be great to get promoted and fight to get back to where we want to be.”

Stengel will wear Liverpool’s number 24 shirt is immediately available to make her debut when the Reds face Blackburn in the Women’s Championship on Sunday.

