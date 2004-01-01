Liverpool director steps back to 'focus on potential sale by FSG'

Liverpool director Mike Gordon will step away from his day-to-day running of the club to 'focus on a potential sale' of the club.

News broke on Monday that owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) want to sell the club, and while the sports investment company later released a statement revealing they are looking for outsider investment, they did not deny reports of a total sale being considered.

The Athletic, who initially reported of FSG's intentions to part ways with Liverpool, revealed on Friday that club director Mike Gordon will step back from his role at Anfield in order to prioritise the club's potential sale.

It's added that the Reds are treating the move as a 'natural evolution', with chief executive Billy Hogan set to take on further responsibilities in Gordon's absence.

Gordon, who is FSG's president and one of their highest stakeholders, was once hailed by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as 'the brain' behind everything at the club.

Hogan, meanwhile, first joined Liverpool in 2012 as chief commercial officer, before being promoted to CEO in 2020.

An advantage of Hogan taking on greater responsibility is that he is based in the UK, while Gordon carried out his duties almost exclusively in the US.