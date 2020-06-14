Liverpool Discuss Idea of Decorating Anfield to Try and Recreate Atmosphere

Liverpool have held talks with several fan groups about decorating Anfield in flags and banners in time for the Reds' first home game of the Premier League restart against Crystal Palace on 24 June.





Jürgen Klopp's men are facing the near-certain prospect of celebrating winning the title on their own as fans are banned from entering stadiums, and the lack of the famous Anfield atmosphere will come as a shock to the system for many players.





Jurgen Klopp's side will have to do without their fans for the remainder of the season

In an attempt to try and manufacture an atmosphere, Liverpool are considering ways to spice up Anfield. The Liverpool Echo state that conversations have been held about covering the stadium in flags and banners to try liven up the place.





There are no definitive plans on the table just yet, with a decision expected to be made later in the week.





However, the Reds are eager to avoid going over the top with the whole thing. They will not be piping in fake crowd noise, instead leaving that to broadcasters to show on TV, and there will likely be no cardboard cut-outs of fans placed in the stands either.





The lack of cut-outs is a real shame. If Northampton Town can throw basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal in the terraces and South Korean side Seoul can fill their stadium with sex dolls, can you imagine what Liverpool could come up with?





That's not all that's weird about Liverpool's next few weeks. The Sun note that they could be celebrating their Premier League title victory in a cabin in the car park at Goodison Park.





Health guidelines at Everton's stadium have ruled that visiting players cannot enter the dressing rooms, so the Toffees are constructing a shack outside the ground in time for the visit of their fierce rivals on Sunday.





If Manchester City lose their game in hand against Arsenal on Wednesday, victory over Everton would seal the title for Liverpool, and it could be the weirdest title party we've ever seen.





For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!



