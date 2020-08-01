Liverpool Drop Brand New Nike Kit Ahead of 2020/21 Season

Liverpool have unveiled their kit ahead of the 2020/21 season, as their new partnership with Nike begins.





The new, multi-year kit deal with the sports brand giants was announced in January, with Liverpool pocketing over £30m per year, plus a considerable cut from merchandise sales.





THE. WAIT. IS. OVER. ?



Our new 2020/21 @NikeFootball home kit ?

Liverpool fans had been eagerly waiting to see what Nike had cooked up for their new strip, with the unveiling delayed due to the Premier League season being pushed back following the coronavirus outbreak.





The result is a slick all red and white shirt, with a white v-neck collar complete with teal trimmings and traditional red shorts and socks.





Members of the Liverpool squad reacted to seeing the shirts for the first time in an unveiling video on the club's official Twitter account.





You asked, we (x @NikeFootball) delivered... ?



It's time for @Alex_OxChambo's unboxing special, featuring a few familiar faces ?

On the new partnership between Liverpool and Nike, Virgil van Dijk said: "Dream team, dream team," before adding after opening the new kit: "Fire. Swoosh! It's absolutely fire."





Teammate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was similarly impressed: "Little bit saucy," the midfielder said. "The little trim on the side is just...phwoah. It is flamey."





When it came to debating who should model the kit, James Milner was the first to throw his hat into the ring.





"I just think it's only right, obviously Liverpool have millions of fans, all over the world, different ages, and I think they need to see how the shirt looks with the wrinkled skin," the 34-year-old said.





Liverpool will wear the kit as they go about defending the Premier League title for the first time during the 2020/21 season. The Reds won their first top flight title in 30 years in emphatic style during the 2019/20 campaign, winning the league with seven matches still to play and ending the season 17 points clear of second place Manchester City.





The vice-president and general manager of Nike Europe Bert Hoyt said: "We are very excited to be partnering with a global icon like Liverpool FC. This strategic partnership will reinforce Nike’s position as the best and most inclusive football brand in the world.





“As next season kicks off, we look forward to supplying the club and its supporters with innovative, stylish collections while furthering our shared ambition to inspire youth and future generations through brilliant football.”



