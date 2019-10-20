Liverpool Duo Return to Training Ahead of Tottenham Clash

​Liverpool have welcomed Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri back to first-team training this week, ahead of the club's Premier League clash with Tottenham.

The pair were photographed taking part in a session alongside teammates at Melwood on Tuesday, in what will be a boost to Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool enter the second half of the season.

Matip, who was previously Klopp's preferred partner for Virgil van Dijk at centre back, has been out since aggravating a knee problem in the game against Manchester United back in October, while Shaqiri dropped out of the matchday squad to face Wolves last month with a muscle issue.

​Liverpool tweeted images of both players in action on Tuesday to the delight of fans, but Klopp is yet to comment on whether the players will be ready to be included in the squad for the game away against Jose Mourinho's ​Tottenham on Saturday.

It seems more likely that the duo will be eased back in slowly, with Klopp's recent comments hinting at a February return date - though they may now be ahead of schedule.

After a particularly testing winter schedule, Liverpool still have Dejan Lovren, Fabinho, Naby Keita and James Milner out of action with injury.

Matip's apparently imminent return will be welcomed by Liverpool fans, with the Reds only able to call on two senior centre backs in recent weeks, while Jordan Henderson even deputised in defence during the Club World Cup.

After Tottenham on Saturday, Liverpool face tricky ties against Manchester United (19/1) and Wolves (23/1) before their FA Cup fourth-round clash with either Bristol City or Shrewsbury Town on 25 January.

In other positive news for Matip, the German-born former Cameroon international was also named in the CAF African XI of 2019 on Tuesday, alongside teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

​Mane collected the overall Player of the Year award on Tuesday in a ceremony in Egypt.