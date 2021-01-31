Liverpool enquire over shock move for Preston defender Ben Davies

Liverpool are being linked with a shock move for Preston North End centre back Ben Davies, who is also being tracked by Scottish giants Celtic.

The 25-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season, meaning the January transfer window is Preston's last opportunity to receive a sum of money for the defender, as he could leave for nothing on June 30.

Davies is being chased by both Celtic and Liverpool | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, Premier League giants Liverpool have made an enquiry for the defender as they look to bolster their central defensive options for the remainder of the campaign.

Jurgen Klopp and co will consider themselves favourites to land Davies, especially as this deal could convince the Reds to send youngster Sepp van den Berg on loan to Deepdale in order to sweeten the bargain.

Although Davies is not experienced at the highest level, he is capable of playing at centre back or slotting in at left back if needed, providing Klopp with even more reason to take a gamble on the Preston star.

Liverpool would likely be able to land him for a minimal fee too, with only six months remaining on his contract and Preston in no real position to stand their ground.

Klopp is hoping to strengthen his defence | Pool/Getty Images

This news will come as a huge blow to Preston and Celtic. For the Lilywhites, they are resigned to losing their star centre back, as interest from the Reds would prove too good to turn down for the Championship man.

It'll be equally as disheartening for Celtic, who had hoped to land Davies in a bid to cover their own defensive woes. The Hoops signed Shane Duffy from Brighton in the summer, but he has not prevented them from shipping goals and slipping to 23 points behind leaders Rangers.

Celtic have been pushing to complete a deal before the transfer window shuts on Monday night, either to sign him immediately or arrange a move for the start of next season.