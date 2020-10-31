Liverpool Equal Club Record of 63 Home League Games Unbeaten

Liverpool have equalled the club's all-time unbeaten home league record of 63 games, after dispatching West Ham 2-1 at Anfield.

The Reds fell behind early on after Pablo Fornals punished Joe Gomez's poor defensive clearance, but goals from Mohamed Salah, from the penalty spot, and Diogo Jota preserved their run, which stretches back to April 2017.

Salah netted against West Ham | Pool/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp's side have equalled the record that was set by Bob Paisley's Liverpool team between 1978 and 1981; a period that saw Paisley's side win back-to-back Division One titles.

Liverpool last tasted defeat in the league at Anfield on 23 April 2017, when the club's former manager Roy Hodgson masterminded a 2-1 win for Crystal Palace - with former player Christian Benteke grabbing a brace to cancel out Philippe Coutinho's opener.

Only five members of the Reds' starting XI that lost to Palace three and a half years ago are still at the club; Joel Matip, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi.

Palace are the last team to win at Anfield in the Premier League | GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Since they last suffered a league defeat at Anfield, Liverpool have been crowned champions of Europe, the world and England - in that order. They can break the club's unbeaten home league record if they avoid defeat against Leicester on 21 November.

However, Klopp's side still have a bit of a way to go if they are to equal the Premier League's all-time unbeaten home record. Chelsea currently hold said record after going 86 games unbeaten between February 2004 and October 2008 - winning two league titles in that time.

Should the Reds remain undefeated at Anfield for the duration of the 2020/21 season, they will have gone 78 Premier League games unbeaten at home.

Bonkers stat: since the day that @LFC clinched the title, no team in the Premier league has conceded more goals. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2020

One worrying statistic for Liverpool is the vulnerability of their backline, which appears to have kicked in after their Premier League coronation. At the time of writing, no side have conceded more goals in the division since their 30-year wait for a top flight crown ended - and things are likely to be challenging in the forthcoming months with Virgil van Dijk a long-term injury absentee.