Liverpool equal club-record unbeaten run with Atletico win

Liverpool have equalled their club-record unbeaten run of 25 games after they secured a comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Reds previously racked up a quarter-century of matches without defeat in all competitions back in 1982 under the management of Bob Paisley - who left the club after nine historic years in charge soon after.

Liverpool's current run started back in April when a last-minute goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold gave them a 2-1 win over Aston Villa. Since that day, the Reds have navigated 24 matches, avoiding defeat in each of them.

The run has included two victories over bitter rivals Manchester United, the first a 4-2 victory back in May and the second a 5-0 humiliation at Old Trafford in October.

During their streak they have also beaten Atletico twice with the second victory putting them in sight of setting a new club record.

In order for the current side to write their names into Liverpool history, they will need to avoid defeat in their next game - a trip to the London Stadium to face West Ham. This is no easy task, however.

West Ham come into the game off the back of three wins and are currently just two points behind second-placed Liverpool in fourth.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a boost before the match, with injured pair Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara both returning to the fray for his side's victory over Atleti. Fabinho started the game at the base of midfield while Thiago was introduced as a second-half substitute.

It is not all good news, though. Naby Keita, who suffered an injury during his side's draw with Brighton at the weekend, is expected to miss the trip to the capital, as is James Milner and potentially Curtis Jones.