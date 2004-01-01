Liverpool extend Standard Chartered partnership to 2027

Liverpool and Standard Chartered Bank have extended their principal partnership until 2027.

Standard became Liverpool's main sponsor in 2010 and this new agreement will see them joining forces until the end of the 2026/27 season.

The agreement also covers the Reds' women's team, who have returned to the Women's Super League after winning the Women's Championship last season.

Liverpool's chief executive officer Billy Hogan said: “This is a hugely significant partnership for LFC and I could not be prouder to confirm a four-year extension to our already long and successful partnership with Standard Chartered.

“We have been on an incredible journey together and Standard Chartered’s support has been a key driver in our most recent successes, both on and off the pitch, with their loyalty and commitment to Liverpool Football Club.

“Our partnership has been able to thrive because of our shared values and we look forward to continuing to work together to help and support our communities and supporters around the world.”