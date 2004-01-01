Liverpool Eye Move for Jamal Lewis in Bid to Find Andy Robertson Understudy

Liverpool are keeping an eye on the progress of Norwich left-back Jamal Lewis, as they look to find a capable understudy for Andy Robertson.





The 22-year-old has impressed during his debut Premier League campaign, despite the Canaries being marooned at the bottom of the table for much of the season - conceding 70 goals, the most in the division, along the way.





Jamal Lewis and Max Aarons have impressed at full-back for Norwich

The Reds, meanwhile, have charged to a maiden Premier League title, bringing top flight success back to Merseyside for the first time in 30 years. But one area that Liverpool - and Jurgen Klopp - know they must strengthen is at left-back, with Alberto Moreno's departure last summer leaving Andy Robertson as the club's only senior option.





Versatile midfielder James Milner has filled in on occasions, while academy graduate Yasser Larouci has turned down the opportunity to extend his contract - as the 19-year-old harbours ambitions of playing regular football elsewhere.





That lack of options has now led Liverpool to Lewis, according to Goal's Neil Jones, though there is no indication that a bid is being readily prepared for the Northern Irishman.





In terms of price, Norwich's hand has been weakened from a negotiating standpoint. Relegation to the Championship is bad enough, but they - like everybody else - are feeling the pinch caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted matchday revenues and ticket sales.





Lewis would be competing with Andy Robertson if he made the move to Anfield

Prior to their demise and the break in football, Norwich manager Daniel Farke may have been hoping to command a price of around £30m for Lewis. That figure will undoubtedly have dropped now.





The Canaries are not only bracing themselves for the prospect of losing Lewis, as they are also likely to face significant interest in the talented trio of Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons and Ben Godfrey. All three have previously been linked with a move away, and relegation will only intensify rumours suggesting they'll move on.





As for Liverpool, they have an exciting crop of youngsters coming through themselves. Curtis Jones and Neco Williams have broken into the first team this season, while high hopes remain for Rhian Brewster - the young forward who has been out on loan at Championship promotion hopefuls Swansea.



