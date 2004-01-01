Liverpool eye Ryan Gravenberch as potential Georginio Wijnaldum replacement

Liverpool are interested in signing Netherlands starlet Ryan Gravenberch this summer, as they look to find a suitable replacement for the departing Georginio Wijnaldum.

Wijnaldum has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on July 1, when his contract with the Reds officially runs down, and Jurgen Klopp must now find the right man to step into his shoes in the Merseysiders' engine room.

And Goal reports that Liverpool could turn to national compatriot and Ajax starlet Gravenberch in the summer transfer window, as he continues his rise to stardom.

The 19-year-old signed a contract extension with Ajax in the summer of 2020, which would keep him with the Dutch giants until the end of the 2022/23 season. But he is in demand all around Europe, having starred in a title-winning side.

Gravenberch made 32 appearances in the Eredivisie last year, scoring three goals and providing five assists. Those consistent displays have seen him recognised at international level, earning seven caps for Netherlands' senior side.

Two of those appearances have come at Euro 2020, when he played 16 minutes in the 2-0 victory over Austria, and followed it up with a full 90 minutes against North Macedonia in the final match of the group stages.

Gravenberch has starred at the Euros | BSR Agency/Getty Images

His impressive adaptation has seen him coveted all over Europe, with Liverpool the latest club to show an interest in his services. The Reds are having to replace inspirational figure Wijnaldum this summer, after he decided to move on at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

The 30-year-old spent five years at Anfield, playing an integral role in the Reds' Champions League triumph, and their famous title-winning exploits in 2020. The Dutchman's departure will leave big shoes to fill, and the club might be hoping that his national teammate Gravenberch can grow and become the next Liverpool superstar.

Gravenberch is one of the starlets to have been selected in 90min's Our 21 Euro 2020 campaign.