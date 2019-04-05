Liverpool Eye Surprising Move for Tottenham's Paulo Gazzaniga

Liverpool are considering a deadline day move for Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga after learning the extent of Alisson's shoulder injury.

Manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that the Brazilian is facing up to six weeks on the sidelines following a collision with Trent Alexander-Arnold in training, and stand-in Adrián hardly covered himself in glory in Sunday's 7-2 loss to Aston Villa.

According to The Independent, there are even fears that Alisson could be out for longer than that predicted time, and with Klopp unimpressed with Adrián's performance, he has given the green light to a move for Gazzaniga.

Bringing in a new goalkeeper is said to be high on Klopp's emergency wish list for deadline day, and club officials have reached out to Gazzaniga to ascertain whether a move to Anfield would be a possibility.

The Argentine impressed at times when filling in for Hugo Lloris last season but has found himself on the periphery this season following the arrival of Joe Hart - who played both games in the Europa League qualification campaign.

It's Hart who has been on the bench for the Premier League games as well, so with Gazzaniga now third choice at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a move may well be possible.

Gazzaniga still has two years remaining on his contract, so Spurs will not feel any immediate pressure to sell, although the chance to cash in on a player who is well down the pecking order may be too good to turn down.

Klopp is believed to be eager to ensure that the humiliating loss to Aston Villa, in which Adrián made a mistake for Villa's first goal, does not have a detrimental impact on their quest to defend the Premier League title.

At the minute, 21-year-old Caoimhín Kelleher is Klopp's only other alternative goalkeeper, but with rumours that the Irishman could be heading out on loan, a replacement may need to be found.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!