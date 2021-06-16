Liverpool eye Sweden forward Alexander Isak as Roberto Firmino replacement

Liverpool have earmarked Alexander Isak as a possible future replacement for Roberto Firmino, according to reports in the Basque Country where the Swede plays his club football.

21-year-old Isak, who has long been touted as one of Europe's most exciting forwards, enjoyed a career-best campaign in 2020/21, scoring 17 times in 44 appearances for Copa del Rey winners (2020) Real Sociedad.

The youngster has also impressed in the early stages of Euro 2020, leading the line in the absence of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Isak's strong showing against Spain in Sweden's opener came as no surprise to Liverpool who have been monitoring the progress of the striker, "who they see as a replacement, in the not too distant future, for Roberto Firmino."

While the report adds that Isak is happy in San Sebastian and has not spoken of a desire to move on after two seasons in La Liga, there was talk that La Real would try to upgrade their star man's contract before Euro 2020, apparently anticipating that his performances might draw interest from across the continent.

Isak is a potential £60m Liverpool target | BJORN LARSSON ROSVALL/Getty Images

Currently, the Swedish star's deal has a €70m release clause (roughly £60m), which could prove tempting to Europe's elite.

Although it's beyond unlikely that 29-year-old Firmino will be forced out of Liverpool any time soon, the Reds may well be in the market for a new forward player this summer.

Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri have both been tipped to leave the club and, although the return of loanees Harvey Elliott and Takumi Minamino adds depth to their attack, Jurgen Klopp's squad is light on centre forwards. Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) and Patson Daka (RB Salzburg) have also been mentioned as possible targets.

AS (via SportWitness), meanwhile, mention that Liverpool are not the only ones looking at Isak, with Chelsea and Arsenal's interest actually pre-dating that of the Reds.