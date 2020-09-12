Liverpool Eyeing Move for Bournemouth Attacker David Brooks

Liverpool's search for more attacking depth has reportedly led them to Bournemouth's David Brooks, with Jürgen Klopp considering a £35m bid for the Welshman.

The Reds have already seen Adam Lallana depart for Brighton and are expected to offload Xherdan Shaqiri as well, leaving just Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino as cover for the star trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino.

After surprisingly missing out on Timo Werner to Chelsea, Liverpool have been linked with a whole host of names, with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traoré and Watford's Ismaïla Sarr just two of many, and now The Sun claim the Merseysiders are 'eyeing' Brooks too.

The 23-year-old Welshman is said to be valued at £35m following Bournemouth's relegation from the Premier League, and he is one of many Cherries stars expected to head through the exit door at the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Brooks bagged an impressive seven goals and five assists during his debut season with Bournemouth, but found his progress stunted last year after picking up a nasty ankle injury during pre-season.

He underwent surgery and only managed to return in time for the final nine games of the campaign, but it seems that has not deterred Liverpool.

On his day, there's no denying that Brooks would fit in at Anfield, but the likelihood of Liverpool spending £35m on him this summer is a different question entirely.

Having rejected the chance to pay £47.5m for Werner, Klopp has publicly confessed that there will be no heavy spending this summer. This has already been reflected in Liverpool baulking at Norwich City's £20m valuation of left-back Jamal Lewis and instead turning to a cheaper £11.75m deal for Olympiacos' Kostas Tsimikas.

Therefore, it seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will throw £35m at Brooks, who would only ever be a reserve option at Anfield while Salah, Mané and Firmino are around.

Klopp has instead been tipped to promote young Harvey Elliott to the first team, while Harry Wilson has returned to the club after his loan spell with Bournemouth came to an end, although Klopp may need a new signing as Wilson has been heavily linked with a move away this summer.

