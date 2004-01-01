Liverpool Eyeing Move for Renato Sanches

Liverpool are understood to be keeping tabs on Lille star Renato Sanches, with Premier League interest in the midfielder continuing to grow.

The youngster burst onto the scene at just 18 years of age as he helped Portugal notch their maiden European Championship triumph at Euro 2016. His stellar performances at the tournament in France saw a number of Europe's biggest sides chasing his signature, with German giants Bayern Munich eventually luring him to the Allianz Arena.

Renato Sanches could be on his way back to the Premier League | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

However, having struggled to make an impact on Die Roten's first-team setup, the midfielder was shipped out on loan to Premier League side Swansea.

Sanches' stint in the Premier League never really looked like sparking into life, making just 12 appearances for the Welsh side before a hamstring injury curtailed his time in England, with the Swans going on to be relegated to the Championship.

However, since then the Portugal international has revived his career in Ligue 1 with Lille, and Le10Sport understand that Premier League champions Liverpool have become the latest English side to lodge their interest in the 23-year-old.

The Reds are said to be monitoring Sanches' progression in France, with speculation beginning to mount regarding the future of Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman had looked destined for a move to Barcelona in the summer, yet - despite having stayed at Anfield - his future remains far from clear.

Renato Sanches endured a difficult spell with Swansea | Michael Steele/Getty Images

Wolves are another side who are said to be keen to recruit the Lille man, as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to expand his already impressive roster of Portuguese players.

Lille president Gerard Lopez claimed in January that the club had already snubbed advances of £64m for Sanches, though it remains to be seen whether the French side would be willing to entertain any further offers, as some of Europe's biggest clubs begin to circle.