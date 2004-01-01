Liverpool eyeing summer move for Sporting's Pedro Goncalves

Liverpool are interested in signing Sporting starlet Pedro Gonçalves this summer, according to reports in Portugal.

The 22-year-old is enjoying a breakout 2020/2021 campaign, netting 14 goals in 15 Liga NOS appearances so far. His fine form has been a big reason for Sporting's excellent start, with Ruben Amorim's side currently five points clear at the top of the table, sparking hopes of a first league title since 2001.

The youngster has superb technique | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

According to Portuguese outlet Record (via the Daily Mail), his performance caught the eye of Premier League champions Liverpool in January, with the Reds set to rekindle their interest in the summer. It is understood that he has a £53m release clause in his contract, and Sporting are unlikely to let him depart for anything less, despite paying just £6m for is services in August last year.

Although Gonçalves has been deployed as a right forward in recent games, his primary position in is midfield. This could mean he is brought in as replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, whose Anfield future remains uncertain.

Although the Reds are keen for the Dutchman to sign a new deal with his current contract expiring in the summer, an agreement is yet to be reached, with recent reports stating that he will depart for Barcelona in the summer.

If Gonçalves is recruited to replace him, he will complete a rather unconventional route to the top. He bounced around various clubs as a youngster, enjoying spells with Braga and Valencia, before finally signing for Wolves in 2017.

After failing to break into the first team at Molineux, he left for Portuguese minnows Famalicao in 2019. He impressed enough during his only season at the club to be snapped up by Sporting, where his recent performances have earned him a reputation as one of the country's top talents.