Liverpool 'Eyeing' Surprise Move for Leicester City Winger Harvey Barnes

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes is a reported summer transfer target for Premier League champions Liverpool.





Barnes' Leicester finished just shy of Champions League qualification this season, after losing a final day shootout with Manchester United on Sunday.





The young winger missed just two Premier League games all season - scoring six and nabbing eight assists.





Barnes and Vardy have developed strong chemistry on the pitch.

According to the Mirror, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been impressed with Barnes' 'energy' 'forceful running', while the 22-year-old is described as a 'shock target' for the Reds.





2019/20 was 22-year-old Barnes' first full season in the English top flight, having been sent out on loan to West Brom last season to aid his development last year.





He scored nine goals in 25 Championship games at the Hawthorns - prompting his parent club to recall him in January.





Barnes has developed into a key player under Brendan Rodgers.

The Leicester academy graduate has also had previous loan spells with Barnsley and MK Dons before settling into a regular first-team role with the Foxes this season.





Though is normally stationed wide left under Brendan Rodgers, Barnes can play in a host of attacking positions and has won praise this season for his selfless running and teamwork, which, in part, aided teammate Jamie Vardy's Golden Boot success.





While the Mirror's report does not specify a price tag for Barnes, Liverpool, for their part, look unlikely to spend big money this summer, with Klopp repeatedly insisting that there is no need for major recruitment, while the economic impact of the pandemic has also pinched purse strings.





The 2019/20 Premier League season is done and dusted - no doubts about who the best 11 players have been, right? | ✍️ @TomGott2 — 90min (@90min_Football) July 27, 2020

The Reds had been linked with Timo Werner but backed out of a deal over his £54m price tag, and the German forward instead signed for rivals Chelsea.





Any business that Liverpool do complete is likely to be low in cost and only to cover perceived weaknesses, such as a new centre back to replace the departed Dejan Lovren.







