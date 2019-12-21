Liverpool Facing Prospect of Blowing Up World Transfer Record if They Want Kylian Mbappe Move

French football writer Julien Laurens has suggested that Liverpool may have to fork out as much as €350m in order to sign Kylian Mbappe.





The Reds have made a sensational, unbeaten start to the Premier League season and currently sit 13 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. They also won the FIFA World Club Cup in December, defeating Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0 in the final after extra time.

​Liverpool are blessed with strength in depth in most positions, but if anyone would improve their squad it's Mbappe. The 21-year-old is one of the best forwards in the world and has registered a combined 33 goals and assists for Paris Saint-Germain this season.

Speaking about Mbappe to ​ESPN FC after PSG's 3-0 win over Reims, Laurens claimed that while the Frenchman would be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's side, the Reds would have to pay a world record fee to secure his services.

" It’s pretty simple, if Liverpool can pay the €300m or maybe €350m with the bonuses, and put that on the table – which is what PSG will ask anyone to sign Mbappe – if Liverpool can afford that, plus give him the wages that he wants, he will consider that offer every single day of the week," he said.





"The fact is that he also would like to play in the Premier League one day, too – and Liverpool is a very attractive proposition for any top player in the world right now. But again, if they can’t put that money down on the table for an offer, there’s no way he could go there."

The former Monaco man told BBC Sport earlier this month: " What Liverpool do in this moment is amazing. They're like a machine, they've found a rhythm and are like 'we play again, we play again'."





The deal would be a very popular one amongst Liverpool supporters with the #Mbappe2020 hashtag trending on social media recently after the club announced a new kit deal with Nike. On the other hand...it's Mbappe, isn't it?

