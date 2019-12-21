Liverpool Facing Prospect of Blowing Up World Transfer Record if They Want Kylian Mbappe Move

French football writer Julien Laurens has suggested that Liverpool may have to fork out as much as
Liverpool are blessed with strength in depth in most positions, but if anyone would improve their squad it's Mbappe. The 21-year-old is one of the best forwards in the world and has registered a combined 33 goals and assists for Paris Saint-Germain this season.
Speaking about Mbappe to ESPN FC after PSG's 3-0 win over Reims, Laurens claimed that while the Frenchman would be a good fit for Jurgen Klopp's side, the Reds would have to pay a world record fee to secure his services.
"
"The fact is that he also would like to play in the Premier League one day, too – and Liverpool is a very attractive proposition for any top player in the world right now. But again, if they can’t put that money down on the table for an offer, there’s no way he could go there."
The former Monaco man told BBC Sport earlier this month: "
Source : 90min