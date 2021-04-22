Liverpool fan group slam 'embarrassing' FSG in powerful open letter

Liverpool supporters group Spion Kop 1906 have issued a powerful open letter directed at the club's owners, demanding fan representation at board level to avoid a repeat of the Super League shambles they say has tarnished the club's reputation.

The FSG group have brought success to Anfield since acquiring the club in 2010, but some of their actions off the pitch have left a sour taste in fans' mouths. Their attempted involvement in the short-lived European Super League was the breaking point for many, and an apology from owner John Henry has done little to placate the anger directed towards the board.

The outrage stems from the club's working class background. Bill Shankly, a man synonymous with Liverpool's rise to the top, saw football as a sport for the people, and his grandson wanted his statue removed from outside Anfield after the Super League plans were announced.

That's a message that has been echoed by current manager Jurgen Klopp, who voiced his own concerns about the Super League during the 48 hours that it appeared to be going ahead.

Now influential fan group Spion Kop 1906 have called out the owners, demanding the board start listening to the fans so there are no more corporate missteps.

We have sent this letter to the Liverpool FC board this evening: pic.twitter.com/JwXogVSICv — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 22, 2021

“John Henry, Tom Werner, Billy Hogan, and other representatives of FSG,” the open letter read.

“As fans, we’re appalled by the events of the last few days. Due to your ignorance, lack of consultation and lack of understanding, yet again you have brought shame and embarrassment upon our football club.

“Over the last decade, monumental mistakes have been made by the club’s hierarchy, due to ill-judged decisions taken either without communication with the fans, or with the disregard for supporters’ concerns."

It continues: “Over the last few days the utter concept you have shown towards the manager, players, staff and supporters, is truly disgraceful.

"Enough is enough, the countless mistakes, the countless apologies, the countless backtracking, are damaging the reputation of our club and our city. We don’t want any more hollow or patronising apologies, we want change. We want action, not words.

“We urge you to get round the table with fan groups, we urge you to listen, and we are calling for fan representation on the board to prevent further mistakes which bring shame and embarrassment on Liverpool FC's universal reputation."